RUGBY TOWN: Under 16s watch free with new family ticket initiative

Scheme for all Valley home league games this season

Rugby Town have launched a new initiative which will offer Under 16s free admission to all Valley home league games this season at Butlin Road.

The Family Concession Ticket allows entry for up to two family members aged under 16 with every paying adult, and is also offered to any current VP or season ticket holder.

For further details, please talk to Club Directors Danny Lorden or Les Leeson at the turnstile area or call the club on (01788) 866920.