RUGBY TOWN: Valley fight back from two goals down but visitors hit winner

Rugby Town 2 Sheffield 3

The 11-day break from action might not have helped bottom-club Rugby Town’s progress in the league after two good wins.

Congratulations for David Kolodynski after his equaliser

Although they came back from being two goals down within 25 minutes against Sheffield on Saturday, it was the visitors who finally sealed the points.

Just before half time Aaron Moses-Garvey scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 after David Kolodynski had been fouled in the box. And soon after the interval Kolodynski found the equaliser, heading in manager Gary Moran’s cross. But eighth-placed Sheffield hit the winner, denying Rugby a share of the points.

Tomorrow evening (Tuesday 6th) Rugby Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Butlin Road in the second round of the Birmingham Senior Cup.