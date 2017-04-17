RUGBY TOWN: Valley now in drop zone after draw at Bedworth

Relegation places all down to final games next week

Rugby Town’s 1-1 draw at Bedworth United this afternoon leaves them relying on Loughborough’s result next week as well as their own, to decide their relegation fate.

It was 0-0 at half time in the Easter Monday fixture, before Chris Sterling put the visitors ahead. But Bedworth equalised and Rugby were unable to find the all-important winner.

Going into today’s games Rugby were third from bottom of the NPL Division One South, just one point ahead of Loughborough Dynamo with Northwich Victoria bottom.

Loughborough beat Gresley 1-0 to leapfrog out of the drop zone on 31 points, while Northwich’s 5-0 defeat by Witton Albion condemns them to definite relegation on 26 points. In between, Rugby have 30 points, so the other team to go down will be decided by Saturday’s results.

Rugby have a home game with 12th-placed Kidsgrove Athletic, while Loughborough host 13th-placed Market Drayton Town.

Should Rugby and Loughborough finish level on points, Rugby have the better goal difference.