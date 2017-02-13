RUGBY TOWN: Valuable point against play-off chasing Basford

Valley draw 1-1 but Loughborough’s win hampers climb up the table

Rugby Town held sixth-placed Basford United to a 1-1 draw at Butlin Road on Saturday. But results elsewhere didn’t help their relegation battle, when Loughborough Dynamo beat former manager Dave Stringer’s Chasetown 2-0 to swap places with Rugby.

Aiden Print showing pace on the right wing on Saturday

Loughborough are now third from bottom on 22 points, with Rugby next on 20 and Northwich Victoria at the foot of the NPL Division One South table on 15.

On Saturday Valley scored first against the play-off chasers, Mason Rowley putting the home side ahead half way through the first half, from a Trey Brathwaite corner, but the visitors replied just ten minutes later.

This Saturday’s opponents at Butlin Road are 14th placed Stockbridge Park Steels.

Rugby’s away game with Northwich Victoria has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 4.