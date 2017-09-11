RUGBY TOWN: Victory in return to FA Vase

Valley beat Bewdley 4-1 in first qualifying round

Rugby Town eased through to the next round of the FA Vase with a 4-1 victory over Bewdley Town. Two goals each for Josh Ruff and Ruben Wiggins-Thomas kept Valley on track in the competition they won at Wembley in 1983.

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas rounds the keeper to score on Saturday

Their hosts scored a consolation right at the end.

Tomorrow evening (Tuesday 12th) Rugby are back in Midland League action with a trip to Rocester.