RUGBY TOWN: Welcome three points at Market Drayton

First win since Boxing Day lifts Town to third from bottom

Rugby Town beat Market Drayton 3-2 on Saturday, but it was closer than they might have liked as the ten-man home team had clawed their way back from 3-0 down in a tense finish.

David Kolodynski scored twice in Saturday's win PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

David Kolodynski put Rugby ahead, followed by an effort from Trey Brathwaite, with Kolodynski adding his second for a comfortable lead at half time.

Struggling to escape NPL Division One South relegation danger, this was Rugby’s first win since Bedworth on Boxing Day, having only added one point against Chasetown since then.

It lifts Valley above Loughborough Dynamo on goal difference, both have 19 points from 29 games, with Northwich Victoria bottom on 14 points from 27 after their ten-point deducton.

This Saturday Gary Moran’s men host sixth-placed Basford United at Butlin Road.