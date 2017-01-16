RUGBY TOWN: Woes continue with 4-0 defeat at Basford

Seventh away loss in a row for struggling Valley

After a good first half Rugby found themselves 1-0 down to Basford on Saturday from a 23rd-minute goal.

Trey Brathwaite in Saturday's 4-0 defeat

But a penalty to the hosts soon after the break made it 2-0 and two more strikes in the 63rd and 84th minute, coupled with a sending off for Rugby’s Callum Burgess also six minutes from time, made it a day to forget for the travelling fans.

Basford are sixth in NPL Division One South, with Rugby back on the bottom with just 16 points from 26 outings.

Tomorrow evening (Tuesday 17th) Rugby have a chance to make amends with a visit to AFC Rushden and Diamonds, who beat them 3-1 in the league cup at Butlin Road last week. Rushden are fifth in the table.