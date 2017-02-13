SUNDAY FOOTBALL: Two hat-tricks in Drayton Grange’s 9-0 win; Osborne hits four as Rugby FC win 8-0

Rugby & District Sunday League round-up

This was always going to be tough for a ten-man Griffin, who were also without their regular keeper as they faced an in-form Royal Oak. And it was the Oak who had the better of the early exchanges. They had two clear cut chances to go ahead but failed both times. The game was 30 minutes old when the Oak took the lead through Dean Owen, who found the net from close range. Five minutes later they won a soft penalty and Owen converted from the spot.

The Griffin restarted and immediately lost the ball. The Oak raced toward goal and Anthony Foster made it 3-0 as the half-time whistle went on a comfortable lead.

The Griffin started the half well and came close within the first few minutes. But with just eight minutes played a cross from the right was met by Dean Owen, who headed home for number four.

It took him five more minutes and he slotted home to complete his hat-trick and put the Oak 5-0 up. In the 80th minute Josh Goodwin fired home to make it 6- 0 at the finish.

Clifton Bulls beat Atheltico 5-2. CRC v Barley Mow did not go ahead.

In Division 2 the top two both won and there is no change there. Rugby FC beat the Avon Mill 8-0. Shane Osborne hit four, Patrick O’Brien hit a brace, while Lloyd Senna and James Burke added singles.

Drayton Grange put nine past bottom club Caldecott Arms for no reply. Adam Cox and Jed Brennan got hat-tricks along with Alex O’Connor 2 and Sam Burke. Braunston just missed out on the points going down 3-2 to the Holly Bush. Ryan Buckley and Shaun Clusker scored for Braunston.

Royal Oak Reserves beat Quigley’s 6-3. Wez Klopper and Dan Carter hit a brace each, whilst Matt Wingrove and Deane Paigne added singles. For Quigley’s Mike Reynolds hit two with a single and Steve Tew.

Fixtures for Sunday (February 19): Cup - Braunston v CRC at Winfield; CRC Reserves v Holly Bush at Alwyn Road.

Division 1: Lawford v Royal Oak, Athletico Belbao v Griffin, Barley Mow v Clifton.

Division 2: Avon Mill v Quigley’s. Next club meeting is February 21.