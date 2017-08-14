ANGLING: Folwell champion in Hospice angling final again

Latest competition brings total raised to over £8,000

The Jamesway angling final for Rugby Hospice took place on Richard Bubb’s fishery last Saturday (August 5). Some 28 anglers took part in this very special competition.

The weather wasn’t too kind on the day as thunderstorms seemed to put the fish off their feed on some of the pegs. The two Jamesway cups and replicas were awarded and some very good prizes were given for this match as donations from sponsors.

The championship cup was once again awarded to local angler Kevin Folwell for a total catch of carp on peg 53 of 113lb 12oz.

Second was another local angler Vinnie Atkinson on peg 55, who weighed in 80lb 8oz.

Third was Steve Rowland from Northampton, fishing peg 48 with a total catch of carp of 74lb 8oz.

Next were two more local anglers, Phil Porter fourth with a total of 69lb 10oz, followed by Barry Humphries fishing peg 57 with a catch of carp to 69lb 8oz.

The Jamesway aggregate cup for all the matches through 2017 was won again this year by Kevin Folwell with a total for four matches of 396lb 3oz. Runner-up was Steve Rowland with 181lb 4oz, with Vinnie Atkinson third with 173lb 7oz and fourth Ian Morris with 134lb 1oz.

The total weight of fish caught on the day was 1,012lb 8oz.

Organiser Nick Carter wishes to thank all sponsors for their help with prizes etc this year and is also grateful to Barby Sporting Club for the use of their facilities for the presentation. Many thanks to Craig’s mother Pat and staff who laid on hot snacks.

Nick was so pleased as the lads have now raised over £8,000 for Rugby Hospice charity and hopes to see everyone again in the silverfish matches later in the year on dates to be agreed.