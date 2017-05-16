ATHLETICS: Another world best for Copson, 70, five miles in 36 minutes

Rugby & Northampton AC star’s 50th British record

BLISWORTH 5 MILES, MAY 12th 2017

Angela Copson BEM set a World Best time for Women over 70 for the five miles distance when she recorded 36:01 at Blisworth. The performance knocked 59 seconds from Louise Gilchrist’s time set 14 years ago and it marked Copson’s 25th World Best and 50th British record of her career.

The race was the second event in the East Midlands Grand Prix Series and Copson formed part of the ladies Rugby & Northampton squad that won both the Senior and Veteran team competition.

Leading home the club in a superb third place was Gabriella Moriarty, with a lifetime best of 30:58 and followed closely by team mates Tori Green in fourth spot with 31:08 and Veteran Amy Sarkies in 5th on 31.15, but once again taking first prize in the F35 category.

Sarah Davis-Foxon won the F45 event in 32:56 for seventh overall and will soon be a first claim team member for R&N.

Closing out the winning veteran team with Sarkies were Zoe Shepherd in 17th (F35 3rd) with 35:54 and the aforementioned Copson in 19th.

Helen Jones gained another third spot in the F50 race with 36:46.

The Men’s race saw R&N’s Phil Melling finish in second place, just eight seconds behind the winner in 26:48, but he took first in the M40 age group.

Daniel Mould recorded 28:07 in 11th position and then came Alistair McDonnell with 29:14 for 21st.

Veteran Dean Oldfield completed the Senior team that finished second on the night when he was timed at 29:45 in 33rd place (M40 8th).

In the U20 race Matthew Chronicle followed up his win at Silverstone with 3rd spot in 29:53, which placed him 34th overall and Pete Currington crossed the line on 30:12 in 41st.

Terry Egan clinched 2nd place in the M55 section with 31:21 and James Wormall just edged out Mark Quinn by one second on 33:09 in 109th position, while Quinn (M40 26th) closed out the Veteran team, which also finished second.