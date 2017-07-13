ATHLETICS: Athletes compete in World Championship team trials

Rugby & Northampton AC

Rugby & Northampton had several athletes competing in the World Championship Team Trials at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham last weekend.

Caleb Downes, competing in the 100 metres, advanced to the semi-final after finishing second in his heat with a time of 10.6 seconds. He followed that up with 10.66 in the next stage, taking seventh spot.

Kyle Ennis was the other R&N track athlete, and he registered sixth spot in his 200m heat in 21.38.

In the field, Craig Murch and Hayley Murray finished sixth and eighth respectively in the hammer throw event, registering efforts of 67.92 and 57.02 metres.

There was another sixth place, this time in the long jump, for Eleanor Broome, who leaped 6.16m, while Kerry Murch rounded off R&N’s day with a ninth-placed finish in the javelin, throwing 42.74m.