ATHLETICS: Copson inside world record time at London Marathon

Ten Rugby & Northampton runners break three hours

LONDON MARATHON

APRIL 23rd 2017

Twenty members of Rugby & Northampton AC took part in the London Marathon on Sunday with ten of them breaking three hours and one producing a British record.

Leading the way was 40-year-old Stephen Marks, who ran a lifetime best of 2hrs 36mins 11secs to place him 168th in the overall race and 17th in his age group.

Fellow veterans Paul Rigby and Dean Oldfield came home next with Rigby recording 2:47:42 for 666th and Oldfield placing 827th on 2:49:52.

There was a good personal best for Daniel Mould when he made the top 1,000 in 2:51:48, which put him in 967th spot.

M50 Dave Rayfield produced another solid run with 2:53:44 to place 45th in the age group and there was a close battle between Mike Andrews and Alistair McDonnell with the former being timed at 2:56:35 and the latter just 16 seconds behind.

Jonathan Taylor crossed the line in 2:57:08 with Chris Lamb chasing him home on 2:57:51 and just dipping under the three hours was Nigel Roberts on 2:59:58.

Three other men completed the distance for R&N with Iain Botheroyd recording 3:16:51, Thomas Bryans on 4:48:18 and Paul Baxter with 5:09:58.

In the Ladies’ section Angela Copson BEM broke the British record for Women over 70 just three days into her new age group. Her chip time of 3:35:11 was actually inside the world record, but only gun times count for record purposes, therefore Copson broke Kate Williamson’s time from last year’s London race by over 10 minutes for her 49th British record.

Sally Baker recorded 3:45:23 and also going under four hours was Caroline Carroll with 3:52:35.

Zoe Shepherd was just outside with 4:03:13 and Mary Nealon produced an excellent run in the W60 competition with a time of 4:28:17 to place 79th in her age category.

Stephanie Chettle finished in 4:42:14 and completing the squad was Christine Ballinger with 5:00:29.