ATHLETICS: Crescent celebrate two medals at national schools championships

Delight at success on school’s debut in competition

The Crescent School is celebrating after bringing home two medals from its first outing at the Independent School Association’s National Track and Field Athletics Championships.

Having had three athletes qualify earlier this month, they travelled to the National Championships at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Monday, June 19.

Head of PE, Matt Philips was delighted and praised the Crescent team: “This was the first time we had entered the ISA Athletics so we had no idea what to expect,” he said. “We always tell the children to believe in themselves and push beyond their own boundaries, and they certainly did that!”

Olivia Monk stormed down the track to take first place and the gold medal in the 60m sprint. Lewis Darby leapt to bronze in the long jump and finished 5th in his 60m sprint, and Matthew Browne just missed a medal finishing 4th in the high jump.

Mr Phillips added: “It was such a fantastic day, a well-run event and the children were simply incredible. Matthew was so disappointed to just miss out on the medals but he jumped a personal best, so we couldn’t ask for more than that.”