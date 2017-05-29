ATHLETICS: First club for ten years to win all four age groups in a Grand Prix

Rugby & Northampton AC

CORBY 5 MILES

MAY 24th, 2017

Rugby & Northampton AC became the first club for ten years to win all four age categories in a single race of the East Midlands Grand Prix Series when they took part in the Corby 5 miles.

The event held at East Carlton Country Park was the fourth in the series and R&N also had the individual winner in the Men’s race.

Dominic Jones became only the fourth male athlete from the club to win a Grand Prix race since their merger in 2002 when he recorded 27:11 to take victory by 13 seconds.

The winning quartet was completed by a trio of runners, which were only separated by 14 seconds. Mark Hill finished 5th in 27:51, Veteran Stephen Marks in 6th on 27:56, clinching 3rd in the M40 category and Daniel Mould on 28:05 for 7th spot.

Matthew Chronicle also took first place in the M20 event with 28:54, which placed him 13th overall and he was followed by veterans Dean Oldfield in 15th on 29:21 (M40 6th) and Iain Botheroyd with 30:08 who won the M45 section in 19th place.

Daniel Williams crossed the line just two seconds and one place behind before Vince Carroll closed out the victorious veteran team on 33:32 (72nd and M45 11th).

The Ladies R&N squad repeated their three places from the previous week’s Rugby race with Vicky Nealon claiming second spot on 31:44, but with Amy Sarkies just two seconds behind on this occasion in third, winning the F35 race for the fourth time.

Tori Green chased her hard and finished in 31:55 to claim fourth position and another team win.

Joining Sarkies in the winning Veteran team were Judith Rose in 22nd on 37:42 (F40 5th) and Helen Jones with 38:03 (24th and F50 3rd).