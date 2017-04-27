ATHLETICS: Join the Saturday parkrun - it’s free

Rugby Runners inviting everyone to join in

This Saturday (April 29) Rugby Runners - the road running arm of Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club - will be taking over Rugby parkrun and would like to invite all runners in the town to join in.

Since its first run in early December, Rugby parkrun has seen over 1,400 different runners from the town and further afield take part and numbers are increasing as more people learn about this excellent opportunity for runners and joggers of all standards, whether looking to improve times, improve fitness or simply have some healthy fun!

All parkruns are totally free and are run by enthusiastic volunteers. To take part in the runs, you simply need to register with parkrun online, print off your barcode, bring it with you and run/jog/walk the 5km circuit and then get your barcode scanned at the end to get your time.

Organisers stress that these are not races but are runs for people of all standards. The run takes place at Whinfield Rec on Clifton Road and starts at 9am.

For more details please visit http://www.parkrun.org.uk/rugby/

This Saturday will see the run marshaled and organised by members of Rugby Runners, with the view to promoting the group to the runners in the town as well as encouraging all club members to take part.