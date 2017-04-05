ATHLETICS: Josh is number one in UK for shot put

Rugby & Northampton AC

A large contingent of throwers from Rugby & Northampton AC were competing in Northamptonshire last Saturday, in the Kettering Town Harriers Throws Open.

Josh Tutt, currently UK number one in the U13B shot put, further extended his personal best with an effort of 11.29 metres in what was one of a number of highlights from the competition.

Connor Cooke was making his first appearance in the U15B category, and he recorded PBs in both the shot and discus, registering respective distances of 9.23m and 21.75m.

U17M Fenton Bishop-Timmings competed in all four disciplines, throwing an excellent 39.50m in the Javelin, despite a strong cross wind adversely affecting the flight. He also registered new best efforts in the discus (27.99m) and hammer (22.21m).

Making his debut in the same category was Callum Cooke, who was rewarded with two PBs himself, 26.09m in the discus, and 9.09m in the shot.

Joshua Arimoro was another debutant, taking part in senior competition for the first time, and he producing PBs of 11.31m and 30.01m in the shot and discus.

U17W Lily-May Pursey also competed in all four throws and recorded a PB of 24.91m in the discus, before adding a competitive 10.59m in the shot and a season best 34.02 in the hammer.

Olivia Witts was involved in the same category and was just behind her team-mate, recording a PB of 33.09m.

In the younger age categories, it was another good day for Maia Reynolds who threw a PB in the discus - her throw of 25.86m moved her to number two in the UK at U15F, and she followed that with an impressive 9.65m in the shot.

In the U13G category of the same event, Lily Carlaw threw a massive PB, recording a distance of 9.42m. Her effort was just shy of the club record, but did move her up to number six in the UK Rankings.