ATHLETICS: Magnificent league debut by Jones

Rugby & Northampton AC

MEN’S BIRMINGHAM CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE DIVISION 1, SANDWELL VALLEY

Saturday, December 3

Dominic Jones made his debut in the Birmingham Cross Country League for Rugby & Northampton and had a magnificent run to finish in 14th place in the Division One race, hosted by Tipton Harriers at Sandwell Valley.

Jones, 23, led home the club in a time of 31 mins 47 secs after having a battle with clubmate William Gardner, who was nine seconds behind in 19th spot.

The pair become only the seventh and eighth R&N athletes to make the top twenty.

Adnan Haq improved from the previous race to finish a best ever 73rd position in 34:08.

Junior Ben Musgrove (87th in 34:39), Robert Male (99th in 35:01) and Veteran Mike Andrews (120th in 35:50) completed the scoring six.

The squad’s ninth place on the day moved them free of the relegation zone to lie 12th overall.

Daniel Williams headed the B team, also 12th, to cross the line in 156th place on 37:22, while U20 Joe Childs recorded a personal best position of 171st with 37:56. Just two seconds and one place adrift was Jonathan Taylor, followed by Nigel Roberts (177th in 38:09).

Vince Carroll (196th in 38:54) and Joe Lantsbery (201st in 39:20) closed out the B team.

Three other athletes turned out for the club with Max Chippington finishing 202nd on 39:24, Ian Wright with a best of 260th on 46:39 and John Saw (264th in 51:24).