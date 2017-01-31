ATHLETICS: Midlands cross country title for Caulfield

Rugby & Northampton AC

MIDLAND CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

PRESTWOLD HALL

JANUARY 28, 2017

Adam Caulfield of Rugby & Northampton won the U15 Boys Midland Cross Country Championship at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough.

He covered the 4k course in 12 mins 58 secs to take the title by six seconds from Charnwood’s Ethan O’Shea and for good measure picked up a silver medal in the team race, when he had back up from Ben Hope in 11th spot on 13:53, Cian Hutton (27th in 14:20) and Myles Martin (52nd in 15:13).

Adam Searle won the very same title two years ago and now in his first year in the U17 age group was just four seconds away from a medal when he claimed 4th position in 18:54 over 6k. The R&N squad came away with another silver medal though with Joe Musgrove producing a fine run in 13th place with 19:56, followed by Matthew Chronicle in 16th (20:03) and Muss-Ab Hassan (28th in 20:17).

A third silver was achieved by the U13 Girls team when Claudia Searle led them home in 10th spot with a time of 14:02 for the 3k course. Her medal-winning team mates were Olivia Williams (15th in 14:15), Alice Bates (27th in 14:45) and Elspeth Unitt (52nd in 15:41).

The U15 Girls’ 4k saw Molly Williams finish in 19th place on 15:44 to lead home the bronze medal winning squad of Georgina Woodward (27th in 16:05), Holly Walker (29th in 16:07) and Isabelle Ripon (31st in 16:10).

Rebecca Leadbeater clinched 9th in the U20 Women’s 5k race in 20:44, which means she is the R&N Junior Women’s club champion for the second time.

Over the same distance Amy Walker recorded 19:53 to finish 10th in the U17 Women’s section and her club colleagues included Olivia Sheehan (45th in 22:19), Hollie Moore (46th in 22:23) and Lauren Nash (58th in 25:07).

Aidan O’Brien crossed the line in 12th spot when he was timed at 12:59 in the U13 Boys event over the 3k route. Louis Buttrick came in next with 13:30 for 26th place and hot on his heels were Lewis Panter (31st in 13:43) and Michael Corbett (40th in 13:59).

Ben Musgrove became the Junior Mens club champion when he finished 21st in the 8k U20 Mens race in 33:05 with Joe Childs recording 36:38 for 35th.

In the Senior Men’s competition William Gardner became only the second R&N athlete to make the top 30 when he placed 25th in 53:24 over the longer than usual distance of 14.4k. In doing so, Gardner became the club champion for the first time.

Veteran Paul Birch was the next man over the line in 57:29 and completing the six man team were Daniel Williams (139th in 61:37), Nigel Roberts (193rd in 65:01), Adrian White (276th in 70:54) and John Saw (355th in 81:48).