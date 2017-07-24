ATHLETICS: Midlands team just not strong enough to avoid relegation

National League fixture clash leaves club short of manpower

Midland League Div 1, Round 3 - Yate

Sunday, July 16

On a very busy weekend for the club Rugby & Northampton AC made the long trip to Yate with a weakened team and knowing that relegation was all but inevitable. In the event, with two other teams also decimated by National League fixture clashes, it was the weakest match of the season but R&N just didn’t have the manpower to take advantage. On the day the team finished last in spite of a number of personal best performances and lots of commitment amongst the small team which travelled south.

The club’s only A string winner on the day was Kerry Murch, who ran a dominant race to clock 15.23 in the 100m hurdles. She was her usual committed self and backed it up with 2nd in the triple jump (with a pb of 10.83m), 3rd in the high jump and a season’s best of 5.18m to claim 4th in the Long Jump.

The only B string winner was Glyn Hollingsworth who made a welcome return following surgery to take the discus. The team had several second places through Lily Mae Pursey in both the shot and discus to add to her 3rd in the Hammer, Adel Sesay (100m), Zac Stapleton (200m) and Kevin Murch (Javelin). They also took third places thanks to Ross Allen (400m), Richard Latimer (5000m), John Moreland (Discus) and Jane Akinola (Javelin). In B string there were 2nd places for Kevin Murch (Hammer), Dan George (200m), Glyn Hollingsworth (Shot), Thomas Lea (Javelin) and Georgi Jones (Shot).

The day was brought to an exciting end in the final event, the men’s 4x400m relay, when Ross Allen just failed to haul the team from 5th to 3rd on the last leg. In the event he had to settle for 4th place in a blanket finish.

The final match is on Saturday, August 5 at Nottingham and the club will be looking to put out a stronger team without the constraints of National League competition.