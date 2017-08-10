ATHLETICS: More world records for amazing Angela Copson

Six gold medals and two team silvers from European Masters Championships in Denmark

Incredible athlete Angela Copson BEM came away with six individual gold medals and two team silvers from the European Masters Championships at Aarhus in Denmark last week.

The Rugby & Northampton AC star is in her first year as a W70 runner, for female athletes aged 70 and over.

She had already set five world records or bests this year before taking part in her first race of the Championships, which was the 10,000m, where she broke another world record.

Her time of 44:25.14 knocked 18 seconds off the previous best to win her age category by over five minutes from The Netherlands’ Els Raap.

In doing so, Copson also defeated all the W65s in the race.

Two days later she took victory over Raap once again in the 4k Cross Country event in a time of 15:33, compared to the Dutchwoman’s 17:12 to win gold in an event where Copson finished fourth overall competing against women over 55.

Later the same day she reached the milestone of 100 Championship medals by taking the title in the 1500m in 5:54.97 to win by more than a minute at a distance in which she already held the W70 world record.

Copson had set a 5,000m world record in winning the British Masters title at Birmingham in June and she added the European title in this event with a time of 21:44.68 to claim her fourth gold.

On the penultimate day of the Championships she then set another world record. This time in the 800m when she recorded 2:51.49 to win by over 18 seconds.

The final day saw Copson claim her first ever European title on the road with a W70 British best time over the Half-Marathon of 1:43:03.

She also won a silver medal in the same event as part of the W40 Great Britain & Northern Ireland team behind Germany and then returned to the track later to clinch another silver in the W65+ 4x400m.

Rugby & Northampton’s John Moreland also made the trip to Denmark and competed in four events.

On the first day he threw the 11.34kg weight 13.03 metres to finish 12th in the M55 category and then followed this up with his best event the discus in which he claimed 5th spot with a throw of 43:45.

The hammer came next where he launched a distance of 38:36 to place 9th and then finished up with the Throws Pentathlon where all five events take place on the same day.

He improved his discus to 43:92 and also the Weight to 13:20. His other results included hammer (37:75), shot (10:91) and javelin (25:74), which gave him ninth overall.