ATHLETICS: Primary Schools Athletics Championships results - list of all the medallists

Results from last Friday’s event, which saw 1,400 children from 21 schools competing

Congratulations to all the medallists and finalists in the Primary Schools Athletics Championships on June 30 at the Rugby track.

Girls Year 4 - 60m final

Organised by Rugby Primary Athletics Association with Rugby & Northampton AC, more than 1,400 children from 21 schools took part.

Here are the results:

Year 3 Girls

60m Sprint: 1 Isabelle Knight (Knightlow), 2 Bailey Orford (Eastlands), 3 Grace McCollin (Bilton Junior).

Boys' Year 4 - long jump

Long Jump: 1 Naomi Burrows (St Oswalds), 2 Leiah Pountney (Northlands), 3 Chloe Wensley (Crescent).

High Jump: 1 Grace McCollin (Bilton Junior), 2 Phoebe Causer (Crescent), 3 J’anique Hinds (Oakfield).

Ball Throw: 1 Shania Sarup (Eastlands), 2= Jessica Hargreaves (Cawston), Sienna Moran (Crescent), Afua Agordo (Dunchurch).

Year 3 Boys

Girls' Year 3 - high jump

60m Sprint: 1 George Shepherd (Cawston Grange), 2 Farid Addey (Boughton Leigh), 3 Harry Jacklin (Dunchurch).

Long Jump: 1 Alastair Gilbert (Clifton), 2= Oliver Lebo (Boughton Leigh), Tom Brindley (Abbots Farm), 3 Harvey Fisher (Cawston Grange).

High Jump: 1 Harvey Fisher (Cawston Grange), 2 Jamie Morrison (Dunchurch), 3 Alfie Wyatt (Provost Williams).

Ball Throw: 1 Oliver Powell (Knightlow), 2 Fahad Seead (Boughton Leigh), 3= Oliver Harrison (Abbots Farm), Josh Gorbutt

Girls' Year 4 - 60m sprint

(Crescent).

Year 4 Girls

60m Sprint: 1 Lucy Boyes (Paddox), 2 Olivia Truslove (Dunchurch), 3 Melissa Burford (Revel).

Long Jump: 1 Darcie Potten (Dunchurch), 2 Anya Watson (Dunchurch), 3 Lucy Boyes (Paddox),

High Jump: 1 Darcie Potten (Dunchurch), 2 Lucy (English Martyrs), 3 Lydia Clewlow (Abbots Farm).

Ball Throw: 1 Lucy Day (St Matthew’s Bloxham), 2= Emily Green (St Marie’s), Lily Mae Oliver (Boughton Leigh).

Girls' Year 3 - high jump

Year 4 Boys

60m Sprint: 1 Keilian Quinn (Revel), 2 Mason Gordon (Provost Williams), 3 Harrison Gilinsky (Revel).

Long Jump: 1 Daniel Groves (Abbots Farm), 2 Keilian Quinn (Revel), 3 William Gower (Dunchurch), Max Eatenton (Northlands).

High Jump: 1 Warwick Walters (Our Lady’s), 2 Sebastian Salisbury (Abbots Farm), 3 Thomas Lally (Oakfield).

Ball Throw: 1 Williams (Binley Woods), 2 Max Eatenton (Northlands), 3 Oscar Jordan (Knightlow).

Year 5 Girls

80m Sprint: 1 Daniela Fordjour (St Oswalds), 2 Shania Parkes (Boughton Leigh), 3 Iza Taraszewska (St Andrews Benn).

600m: 1 Courtney Murch (Abbots Farm), 2 Ava Farren (Dunchurch), 3 Stephanie Quinn (Boughton Leigh).

Long Jump: 1 Aveline Desdoits Pitman (Cawston Grange), 2 Imogen Llewelyn (Bilton Junior), 3 Sophie Spencer (Provost Williams).

High Jump: 1 Harriet Boyd (The Revel), 2 Courtney Murch (Abbots Farm), 3 Sophie Spencer (Provost Williams).

Ball Throw: 1= Ellie Barker (Knightlow), Lily Dellamen (Clifton), Holly Ducket (Dunchurch), 3 Amy Thurkettle (Abbots Farm).

Year 5 Boys

80m Sprint: 1 Luke Doherty (English Martyrs), 2 William Gand (Knightlow), 3 Ben Calley (Clifton).

600m: 1 Alex Beck (Binley Woods), 2 Louis Hawkey (Abbots Farm), 3 Harrison Barnes (Paddox).

High Jump: 1 Matthew Browne (Crescent), 2 Ambrose (English Martyrs), 3 Henry Thorp (Revel).

Ball Throw: 1 Jake Thornton (Paddox), 2 Matthew Browne (Crescent), 3 Aiden Porter (Paddox).

Year 6 Girls

80m Sprint: 1 Jemima Deitch (Bilton Junior), 2 Millie Dangerfield (Knightlow), 3 Grace Isaacs (Our Lady’s).

800m: 1 Madeleine Jacks (Knightlow), 2 Erin Lloyd (St Marie’s), 3 Julia Kaczarek (St Marie’s).

Long Jump: 1 Madeleine Jacks (Knightlow), 2 Erin Lloyd (St Marie’s), 3 Tilly Tysoe (Provost Williams).

High Jump: 1 Jemima Deitch (Bilton Junior), 2 Sophie Gray (Crescent), 3 Elysia Colledge (Binley Woods).

Ball Throw: 1 Jessica Naylor (Bilton Junior), 2 Daisy Watkins (Bilton Junior), 3 Isabelle Stewart (St Andrews Benn).

Year 6 Boys

80m Sprint: 1 Kai Israel (Northlands), 2 Tristen (Eastlands), 3 William Robinson (Dunchurch).

800m: 1 Isaac Skinner Kakite (Paddox), 2 Tristen (Eastlands), 3 Jack McDowell (Boughton Leigh).

Long Jump: 1= Ty Lawes (St Oswalds), Isaac Skinner Kakite (Paddox), 2 Alfie Johnson (Abbots Farm), 3 Joshua Jenner (Dunchurch).

High Jump: 1 Jack Cooke (Provost Williams), 2 Alex Fuentes Grant (Dunchurch), 3 Kai Israel (Northlands).

Ball Throw: 1 Edward Blamire (Abbots Farm), 2= Connor Saunders (Oakfield), Dawson Barnet (Bilton Junior), 3 Diesel Binding (Oakfield).

Boys' Year 6 - high jump