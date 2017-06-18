ATHLETICS: Ready Steady runners raise £5,000 for local causes

Ladies’ group presents cheque to Hoskyn Centre

Over 400 runners took part in the ninth annual Ready Steady Fun Run last month, raising over £5,000 for local causes.

Organised by Kay Shaw and Anne Hartfield of the Rugby Runners - Ladies’ Running Group at Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club, the annual 5k Fun Run aims to raise much needed awareness, support and funds for local causes.

One of this year’s beneficiaries was Rugby based charity The Hoskyn Centre and on Saturday, Centre Manager Irene Moore, visited the Ladies’ Running Group to receive a cheque for over £2,500.

Kay Shaw took the opportunity to thank all those who helped stage and support the event.

Expressing her gratitude to the organising team and to the local community she said: “We couldn’t put on an event like this without the help and generosity of our ladies, sponsors such as Smart Studios, volunteers and, of course, the local community who came out to show their support on the day.”

Anne Hartfield added. “To raise over £2,500 for The Hoskyn Centre is a fantastic result.

“We’re so pleased we’ve been able to raise funds but also awareness for the work that they do within our community.”

The Hoskyn Centre which is located in Hamilton House, on Bilton Road, has two functions at its core.

The first is to maintain Hamilton House for the use of any disabled groups in the Rugby area.

The second is to run a day centre for older disabled people.

The day centre allows them to socialise, receive occupational therapy, have mild palliative treatment, eat meals and to go on outings; aiming to dispel the loneliness that age and disablement can bring about.

The Hoskyn Centre has recently celebrated its Sapphire Jubillee having served the community for 65 years.