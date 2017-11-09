ATHLETICS: Record breaking youngsters star at Lee Valley Minithon

Under 11s and 13s indoor club records broken

Rugby & Northampton’s young athletes broke six club records in an outstanding performance at the Lee Valley Minithon, competing against under-11 athletes from school Years 4&5 and under-13 athletes from Years 6&7.

In what was the first indoor event of the new season, Savannah Morgan led the way, setting new marks in three different events. A run of 8.5 seconds in the 60-metre sprint was a new club best, as was her time of 30.6 seconds over 200m. It wasn’t just around the track she impressed — a leap of 3.61 metres set a new R&N long jump record for the under-11 girls.

A new 200m club record was also set, this time by the U13 girls, and more specifically Shanice Ighalo, who ran a time of 29.5 seconds. Alice Bennett was another to lay down a new marker after completing the 600m in 1:50.30.

Arthur Tilt was in record-breaking form in his first competition as an U13 boy, also starring over 600m, clocking 1:45.70.

The next Minithon will take place in December, where it is hoped more young R&N athletes will compete and perhaps break even more records.