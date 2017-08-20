ATHLETICS: Relegated team rally for third in final Midland League match

Rugby & Northampton AC

Rugby & Northampton AC went into their final Division 1 match of the Midland League in Nottingham knowing that they would be relegated, but looking to end the season with a strong performance.

Josh Arimoro in the shot putt

In the event they led for most of the match, despite a string of late withdrawals, but had to settle for third as they were unable to field a full set of relay teams.

In a match with some high quality and close field events, the highlights were a string of victories and personal bests.

Eleanor Broome let the way with a massive leap of 6.13m to win the long jump, which she followed up with a 12.6 clocking to win the 100m.

The team also had double A and B string victories in the men’s 400m thanks to Aidan Leeson and Josh Faulds whilst Kevin Murch and Glyn Hollingsworth took the javelin.

Karen Gomes in the 200m

Other A string victories came from Craig Murch in the hammer, Kerry Murch with a PB in the high jump and Megan Exley in the javelin.

Kerry also took second in the 100m hurdles and second in the B string long jump with 5.33, her longest jump for several years and then rounded her day off with a PB in the triple jump where she finished third.

For the men James Wright took second place in the 100m along with third in the 200m whilst Adnan Haq (800m), Theo Walkley Bartlett (110H), Charlie Barker (400H) and Josh Arimoro (Shot) also picked up third places.

In the B string other victories went to Walkley-Bartlett (400H) and Hollingsworth (discus) whilst Kevin Murch (hammer), Joe Musgrove (800m) and Harry Saly (110H) all performed creditably to take second places.

Lily Mae Pursey throwing the hammer

For the ladies Hayley Murray took second in the shot to add to a hard fought third place in a closely contested and high class hammer competition.

Other third places went to Ellena Ruddock (200m) and Amy Walker (800m) whilst in the B string Lily Mae Pursey picked up a brace of second places in hammer and shot, to round off a successful first season at this level, along with Hannah Shepherd (100H) and Claire O’Reilly (triple jump).

continued on page 58

The meeting was rounded off with a closely fought 4x400m relay when the team of Wright, Faulds, Ewan Roberts & Leeson narrowly failed to clinch victory thanks to a storming final leg by Leeson. He ran out of track and would surely have won with an extra 10 metres!

Kerry Murch in the triple jump

The overall match result had Notts as winners with 325 points ahead of Bristol (322) with R&N on 313.5 just one point ahead of Tamworth &

Birchfield. Notts victory meant that they avoid relegation and last placed Cannock will join R&N in Division 2 next season.

Thanks to all athletes, coaches & officials who have supported the league this season