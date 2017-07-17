ATHLETICS: Ruddock seventh in World Para Athletics

Sam close to season’s best in London but medallists just too strong

Representing Great Britain in the World Para Athletics Championships in London on Sunday evening, Rugby’s Sam Ruddock was seventh in his shot put final.

Competing in the F35 event Sam, whose balance and co-ordination is affected by cerebral palsy, threw 12.84m. Going into the competition at the Paralympic stadium, where he raced in the sprints in 2012, the former Bishop Wulstan and Rugby School student had a season’s best of 12.93m, so knew he would need an exceptional performance to be anywhere near the medals, which were all won by 15m throwers. China’s Xinhan Fu took the gold with 15.30m.