ATHLETICS: Rugby & Northampton AC

Midland throws and indoor open

At the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the Midland Open Throws season opener took place in cold and damp conditions. Rugby & Northampton AC had several athletes moving up to new categories, meaning new weights for some of the throwers.

Fenton Bishop-Timings, in his first competition as an U17M, threw an excellent 41.12m in the javelin and 27.30 in the discus - both PBs. Mica Quinn had her first competition as an U15G and also threw well in the javelin for a PB of 24.49. In the U15G discus, Maia Reynolds started with a PB of 25.06 and added a solid 8.29 in the shot put.

In the indoor Midland Open, where all races take place over 60 metres, there was an excellent start from Ruby Wood the U13G, achieving a PB of 8.77s, while there was a promising effort from Amelia Tutt, who added a PB of 9.80 over the hurdles.

There were further successes in the field events with Millie Watford equalling the club indoor U15G high jump record, clearing 1.45m. Twin sister Ella was not to be outdone, leaping 4.87m to equal her best effort in the long jump.

Reynolds and Tutt took their form into the London Games at Lee Valley, with the former adding a PB in the shot put (8.64m) and the latter beating her best time over hurdles in 9.71s.

There was more joy for the Tutt family with Josh winning the U13B shot put (10.20) and Sam Tutt setting a new fastest time over the hurdles, crossing the line in 8.64s.

Florence Matthews made a big improvement in the long jump, leaping 4.24 for a new PB, and Xcenia Pasqualin capped off another strong event for the club with another individual best, finishing the hurdles in 10.73 seconds.