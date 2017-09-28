Search

ATHLETICS: Rugby runner crowned British half marathon champion

Emily Waugh receiving her trophy after her Robin Hood half marathon victory
Emily Waugh receiving her trophy after her Robin Hood half marathon victory

Title for Emily Waugh in Nottingham

Rugby & Northampton’s Emily Waugh was crowned British champion after a sensational showing at the Robin Hood half marathon in Nottingham last Sunday.

Waugh excelled around the 13.1-mile course and was the first female to cross the line just a second over 1 hour 18 minutes. It secured her 17th place overall in the race, which was designated as the British Half Marathon Championship.

She wasn’t the only R&N athlete to star, however. Alistair McDonnell set a new personal best time of 1:14:49 to finish 10th, a remarkable achievement in the annual event, which featured over 6000 runners in 2017.

Sarah Davis was the first home in the F50 category, with a fine effort of 1:27:05. That time led to her finishing the race as the sixth fastest female and an overall placing of 87th. Jonathan Sarkies (286th - 1:35:33) and Samantha Lee (4910th - 2:46:46) rounded off the R&N efforts.

Elsewhere, a number of the club’s athletes were competing in the Midland Counties Road Relays at Sutton Park, where the Masters Men secured a fine finish of fifth, led by Stephen Marks in a time of 19:36.

Richard Latimer (20:00), Paul Birch (21:11), Jonathan Taylor (22:43), Dean Oldfield (21:05) and Ian Botheroyd (21:35) completed a strong showing by the team.

In the Senior Men’s race, R&N’s ‘A’ string finished 31st out of 101 competing clubs, with the ‘B’ string further back in a respectable 69th spot.

Ben Musgrove (19:32), Adam Wright (20:19), Haydn Arnall (21:38), Joseph Lantsbery (20:50), Finn Hutton (21:53) and Lewis Cherry (21:26) brought the ‘A’ string home.

The ‘B’ string consisted of Vince Carroll 23:32, Michael Andrews, (23:18), Joseph Childs (25:49), Max Chippington (24:36) and Daniel Nikel (23:01), while Alistair McDonnell warmed up for the aforementioned Robin Hood half with a run of 22:27.

Meanwhile, the senior women ended up 21st out of a field of 102. Amy Sarkies (16:39), Zoe Shepherd (18:34), Tori Green (15:59) and Minerva Chesser (20:54) ensured an impressive showing in the four-stage event.