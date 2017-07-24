ATHLETICS: Schools festival for Year 5 pupils

Pictures from fun event for 400 pupils

Around 400 excited Year 5 pupils were welcomed to Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership’s summer Athletics Festival on June 30.

Pupils enjoying the afternoon session of the athletics festival

The pupils all took part in a variety of running, jumping and throwing athletics events.

The focus for this event was participation and enjoyment for all, with schools bringing their entire year group to have a go and improve on their personal best.

The event was run by School Sports Partnership staff at Harris CofE Academy with superb support from young leaders in Year 7 at Rugby Free Secondary School.

These young leaders led excellent warm up and cool down sessions, demonstrations, offered coaching points and scoring.

Year 7 students from Rugby Free Secondary School helped at the athletics festival

Organisers would like to thank all of the participating schools and the enthusiastic young leaders who made it so successful.

The attending schools were (morning): Abbots Farm Junior, Dunchurch Junior, Northlands Primary, Paddox Primary. And in the afternoon were Boughton Leigh Junior and St Marie’s Primary.

More photos are available on the Harris SSP Facebook page.

To find out more about Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership, please visit their website http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports or you can call Ian Smart, Partnership and Sports Centre Development Manager on (01788) 812549.