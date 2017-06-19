ATHLETICS: Second Grand Prix victory for Jones

Harborough 5 Miles

Dominic Jones achieved his second victory for Rugby & Northampton AC in the sixth round of the East Midlands Grand Prix Series last Tuesday. The 23-year-old recorded 26:40 in the Harborough 5 miles to win the race by 17 seconds from Mike Aldridge of Wootton Road Runners.

In doing so, Jones became the first R&N athlete for ten years to win two races in the same year after claiming victory in the Corby 5 three weeks earlier.

The next man over the line was Stephen Marks in 4th place on 27:15, which also saw him 3rd in the M40 race and then Matthew Chronicle made it four wins in the M20 event in 28:51 to clinch the overall series. The 16-year-old finished in 14th position and hot on his heels was veteran Dean Oldfield just one place and four seconds adrift to finish as the 6th M40.

The performance was only enough for second spot behind Hermitage Harriers in the Senior Men’s team competition and they can now only tie at best for the overall series.

On the other hand, the Veteran men won their fourth race to take the overall lead and victory at Weedon next week will clinch the title.

Joining Marks and Oldfield in that team were Iain Botheroyd in 19th on 29:23 (M45 5th) and Mike Andrews with 30:34 (32nd and M40 9th).

There were two good performances in the Senior race for Pete Currington (23rd) and Jonathan Burke (37th) with times of 29:53 and 30:56 respectively.

Alan Mould gained his first top three place in the M55 race with 34:09.

The Senior Women maintained their unbeaten record with six wins out of six and leading home the R&N squad was Tori Green in 3rd place on exactly 31 minutes, which also maintains third in the overall standings.

Vicky Nealon was timed at 31:56 for 5th spot and completing the team was Jane Westley in 8th position on 33:53, but it gave her 2nd in the F40 category.

In the F70 race, Angela Copson BEM took her fourth victory in 36:12 for 16th overall and closing out the veteran team was Judith Rose in 18th with 36:21 ( F40 4th ).

The squad finished in 2nd place on the night knowing the overall title was already secured.