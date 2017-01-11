ATHLETICS: Team silver in county cross country

Rugby & Northampton AC

Saturday saw the Warwickshire Cross Country Championships hosted by Leamington at Newbold Comyn. Conditions were slippery all the way and the testing hill on each lap made for an extremely tough six miles.

Hopes for a team medal in the Masters category (over 35) were high and the athletes delivered once again. The leading runner for Rugby & Northampton AC was once again Stephen Marks, who produced another outstanding performance to finish in 6th position in the Masters race - 25th overall.

Mike Andrews produced his best run to date to finish just one place behind Stephen in 7th. Next athlete for R&N was Alistair McDonnell, who was closely followed by the Masters pairing of Paul Birch and Richard Latimer who finished in 14th and 17th places respectively.

Dean Oldfield and Daniel Williams battled it out for 26th and 27th and the team was completed by Jon Taylor, Matt Carroll, Max Chippington and Ian Wright.

With the first four runners to count, a team medal was a possibility and in the end the team finished in 2nd position to claim the silver medal - just rewards for dedicated training.