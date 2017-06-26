ATHLETICS: Third Grand Prix victory for Jones

Rugby & Northampton AC

Weedon 10K, Tuesday, June 20

Dominic Jones of Rugby & Northampton AC claimed his third victory of the East Midlands Grand Prix last Tuesday when he recorded 33:48 in the Weedon 10k to win by eight seconds in this seventh race of the Series.

With four races completed Jones can secure the overall title if he competes in the final race at Milton Keynes.

Another solid performance by the R&N Senior Men, which saw four runners in the top eight, made sure they came out on top in the team race, but they still need to win the final race to give them any chance of retaining their title.

Ben Musgrove in fourth place was a clear U20 winner on 35:02 and the top M40 athlete was Stephen Marks in 5th position with 35:15, which puts him in 2nd for the Series.

Completing the team in 8th spot was Daniel Mould in 36:01, which gives him a top three place in the Senior Men’s overall standings.

M40 athlete Dean Oldfield clinched 3rd in his age group and 14th in the race when he was timed at 37:13 and just two seconds and one place behind was the U20 Series champion Matthew Chronicle.

The Veteran Men from the club won their fifth race, which means they clinched the title they last won in 2009.

Closing out their squad was Iain Botheroyd in 21st place with 37:37 and Paul Birch on 37:40 for 22nd, but they finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the M45 age category.

Vicky Nealon helped the R&N Senior Ladies to their seventh straight victory when she finished in 2nd place on 39:44. She now ties for second place in the overall standings and is already assured of a top three finish.

Another great run by Amy Sarkies secured her the title in the W35 event with her fifth victory in 40:45, which placed her 5th in the race, just one place ahead of Tori Green who completed the team with 41:32.

Although having just turned 50, Sarah Davis-Foxon was still good enough to win the F45 category in 42:30 for seventh place overall and Judith Rose (18th) recorded 47:53 to secure 3rd place in the F40 final standings and give the Veteran Women’s team their sixth victory.

Three other athletes also made the top 30 in the race with Sally Tilt on 49:33 (F40 6th), Helen Jones with 49:37 (F50 3rd) and Alison Cobb in 50:40 (F50 4th).

Valerie Cross completed her fifth race to guarantee 2nd overall in the F65 category with 71:14.