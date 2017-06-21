ATHLETICS: Thrilling win puts youngsters through to area finals in Cardiff

Rugby & Northampton AC

RUGBY & NORTHAMPTON YOUNGSTERS PROGRESS TO AREA FINALS

Young squad to compete in Cardiff after Youth Development League victory

Rugby & Northampton’s young athletes won a thrilling UK Youth Development League match, narrowly overcoming Charnwood and Marshall Milton Keynes AC to reach the Area Finals, which will be held in Cardiff on July 15.

The under-15 girls were the star performers yet again, with multiple victories over track and field. Amelia Tutt set a new personal best to win the 75-metre hurdles in 12 seconds, while Maia Reynolds took first in the shot put (9.89 metres) and second in the discus (25.04m).

In the ‘B’ events, Claudia Searle crossed the line in 5:07.2 to take the 1500m, and there was more track success in the 4x300m relay, won convincingly by Fenella Downes, Abbie Hall, Megan Burge and Abi Ward in 3:00.1.

Individually, Downes (44.3) and Ward (30.86m) took second spot in the 300m and javelin, with a runner-up spot also earned by Eloise Nowill (1.55m), Ella Watford (5.22m) and Molly Williams (5:02.2) in the high jump, long jump and 1500m events respectively.

Millie Watford (1.50m) in the high jump, Eve Corrigan (8.15m) in the shot put and Mica Quinn (17.84m) in the javelin grabbed further ‘B’ string glory in the field.

Winning momentum continued with the U13 girls, and there was double joy in the 800m and the long jump. Alice Bates (2:34.4) and Alice Bennett (2:36.0) triumphed around the track, while it was Flo Matthews (4.68m) and Anna Farrow (4.11m) who leaped to victory.

Farrow added a second-placed finish in the javelin (20.93m), while Matthews – joined by Bethany Blundell, Maddy Drage and Ruby Wood – was part of the 4x100m relay team which came second in 54.7. Lily Carlaw was another to triumph, beating the shot put competition with 9.86m.

For the boys, the U13s performed well, with Josh Tutt easing to another shot put victory (11.6m), retaining his place as the UK’s number one. Lewis Gurney took second in the 75-metre hurdles (13.9) and high jump (1.45m), and a javelin PB of 26.03m helped Luke Turner to second.

Ollie Scott dominated the ‘B’ events, helping himself to not one, not two, but three first-place finishes. Shot put and high jump efforts of 7.18m and 1.35m proved enough, backed up by 14.3 in the 75m hurdles.

Rounding off the day, U15 Ed Faulds (20.46m) took first in the hammer, while Connor Cooke’s throw of 26.49m secured second in the discus.