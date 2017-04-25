BADMINTON: End of season awards

Coach Christine retires after 30 years

Rugby Youth Badminton Squad wrapped up the 16/17 season with a series of round robin tournaments.

The Most Improved Players in each age group with chief coach Terry Gooding

The beginners group said a big thank you to Christine Horkley who retired after dedicating the last 30 years helping young children get started with Badminton. The squad wish her a long and happy retirement.

The junior group had a close fought tournament with three players each winning three matches. Dylan Mistry scored the most points to win the trophy, just one point ahead of Alistair Sirman who won the silver medal. Michael Yu came third, just one point behind Alistair. Rhiya Srivastav and Isobel Porter fought hard, only losing by a couple of points in their matches against the top two.

In the intermediate group it was Daniel Burgess who won all his matches to take the Mark Gallagher Memorial Trophy. Finlay Miles came second, beating third placed Alex Farren by just one point. Ellie Taylor and Warren Cortezano contributed to an excellent and competitive tournament.

Isaac Porter won the senior competition, taking home the Gloria Hudson Rosebowl. Another closely fought competition saw first, second, and third places separated by only 2 points. Second place went to Anna Farren with Lewis Hudson, Jack Liepa and Matthew Sirman all playing their part in a thrilling competition.

The winners and runners-up in each age group, with chief coach Terry Gooding

Everyone gave their all and every point was hard won in some engaging contests. Rivalries are certain to be renewed next season.

Awards for the Most Improved Player in each of the five groups went to Jujanna Deshpande, Dylan Mistry, Alex Farren, Alankrit Mata and Isha Pophali.

Trophies, medals and certificates were presented by chief coach, Terry Gooding.

# The squad coaches players aged 6 to 17, for more details visit www.juniors.rugbybadminton.org.uk, email john.wardropper@gmail.com or ring John on (024) 76 543268 or 07519 567554.