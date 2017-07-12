BADMINTON: Rugby Youth Badminton Squad retain county titles

Under 18s team make it seven wins in a row

The annual Warwickshire Junior Team Badminton Tournament was held in Coventry on July 2 with 13 teams from Stratford, Rugby and Coventry. Showing great team spirit, coupled with some excellent play and determination the Rugby teams came away with both the Under 14 and Under 18 trophies.

The Under 14 teams winning gold and silver medals

The two separate titles were contested through a series of round robin matches. For both age groups this included individual boys and girls singles matches as well as a number of doubles (boys, girls and mixed) matches. The competition excluded County players above 11 years of age.

This year, for the first time, the U14 category was split into two groups.

The Rugby second team won two ties and lost to the eventual winners, coming away with well deserved silver medals. Ava Farren and Fangyi Lin led the way winning eight of their nine matches (singles and doubles).

Oscar Currie and Harry Huang built on that success winning 6 of their 9 matches. Oscar and Harry in boys doubles, and Keira Mistry and Jujanna Deshpande in mixed doubles, held their nerve to win the final two doubles matches of the tournament thus ensuring silver medals for the team.

For the U14 first team it was gold medals all round, winning the trophy for the third time. Once again the last match of the tournament was a nail-biting affair.

A great cheer went up when Matthew Burgess and Shayni Mistry edged their mixed doubles match, 15-12, to guarantee top spot for the team. The groundwork had been done earlier with Dylan Mistry, Michael Yu and Matthew winning all of their 15 singles and doubles matches, whilst Jessica Naylor dropped only 1 point in three singles matches, and only five points in three doubles matches with Hollie Duckett. A great team effort.

Building on the success of the Under 14 teams, the Under 18 squad brought home their trophy for the seventh consecutive year. A blistering display of power and precision meant the team won 34 out of 36 matches.

Jack Liepa and Anna Piercy were unbeaten in the mixed doubles, whilst Emily Naylor, Catie and Ellie Taylor added 15 wins to the pot. The girls’ performance was matched by the boys with Lewis Hudson, Matthew Sirman, Alankrit Mata and Jack also winning 15 matches.

