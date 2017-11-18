BOWLS: Bowlers welcome new Warwickshire County President

Graham O’Donohue hands over chain of office to Don Darby

Warwickshire County President Graham O’Donohue welcomed the delegates to the Association’s AGM on Saturday at Avenue Bowls Club and invited them to stand in memory of bowlers lost during the year and also in respect to those who gave their lives for their country, writes Alan Jackson.

Although not quite the final figure he was pleased to have raised nearly £1,300 for his charity, Disability Bowls during the year. He then handed over the chain of office to the incoming president Don Darby (Avon BC).

Three Spires’ Michael Jackson was re-elected Treasurer and also Secretary but only for the upcoming season. Geoff Moran (Norgren) moved from Junior Vice President to Senior Vice President. Rob Maries (Fenny Compton) became Competition Secretary. The following officers were all re-elected: David Williams (Welfare), Alan Jackson (Publicity) and Idris Elms (Greens).

The Birmingham Area is represented by A Install (Tamworth) with one vacancy. B Boulstridge (Nuneaton) and B Merrick (Ambleside) represent Coventry, again with a vacancy. Rugby has R Sirett (Grange) and T Duggins (Thornfield). R Powell (Bidford), D Wattison (Stratford) and M Hall (Home Guard) are the South Warwickshire Area Reps.

Fixture Secretary, County Coach and Development Officer positions are all vacant.