BOWLS: Clubs contest the Finch Cup

Matches at four venues around the town

On a warm beautiful May evening, seven clubs contested the first RBA competition of the season, the Finch Cup. Each club, Bilton, Caldecott Park, Grange, Oakfield, Rugby, Thornfield and Rugby Rail (two teams entered) provided 12 bowlers per team to play in three groups of four. These were deployed to one of four different venues, Bilton, Rugby Rail, Thornfield and the Grange, where three rinks at each club were kindly provided to play this competition.

As the evening progressed and the heat ever present, liquid refreshment was soon needed by the players and spectators, and officials alike.

Officials from the other venues duly delivered the score cards to the President’s club, the Grange, where the results were calculated and winner and runner- up were determined. With two points being awarded for each rink win (no draws this time), there were three teams on equal six points, so it was then decided on total shots difference.

RBA President Peter Litchfield was unable to attend so Deputy President Brian Mace-Humphries presented the winners’ trophy, the Finch Cup, to the Rugby Club and the runners-up Shield to the Grange. Unfortunately, Oakfield just failed on shot difference ending in third place.

Many thanks go to the teams for entering, the clubs for hosting the venue and the officials who were at the venues to see fair play done.