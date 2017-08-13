BOWLS: County finals day for Warwickshire’s top ladies

Bilton’s Denise Judge wins Champion of Champions

Lillington Bowling Club was the venue for what was to be an excellent day of bowling in the Ladies’ Warwickshire County Finals, writes Jenny Corn.

Under 25s and four wood singles champion Kirsty Richards

Chris Ward, County President, welcomed the players and visitors to her club – even the weather was kind, well until the middle of the afternoon anyway.

The day started with the Royal Leamington Spa (RLS) team (Dawn Horne, Jenny Wickens and Janice White) winning the Benevolent Triples against Southam (Velisa Brown, Wendy Jeffs and Rosemarie Geden) 19-12.

Avenue Leamington (Hannah Smith, Lynn Houghton, Abbie Ward and Lisa Smith) had an easier game in the Fours winning 25-8 against Bilton (Mary Duckett, Pauline Lines, Sheila Hussey and Elaine Cresswell).

However, Bilton shone when it came to the Champion of Champions as Denise Judge played Patricia Jarvis (Wolvey) winning 21-12.

Two wood winner Sue Hornsby

Then came Lillington’s turn with Sue Hornsby playing Helen Slimm (Whitnash) and although Sue set off at a pace Helen soon turned on the heat and made it a really good challenge with Sue just managing to hold on to win 17-14.

The Championship Four Wood Singles was contested between Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) and International Kirsty Richards (Kings Heath) with the score belying much of the game as Kirsty went on to win 21-6.

The Pairs brought Southam back on the Green with Velisa Brown and Rosemarie Geden playing Sylvia Fuller and Margaret Wright (Rugby Railway) and it was certainly a tightly fought game culminating in a Southam win 16-14.

The Triples saw RLS back in contention with Dawn Horne, Cynthia Briggs and Janice White playing Brenda Beere, Janet Miller and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) - RLS proved the stronger to win 29-10.

Unbadged Singles champion Mary Wheildon

Then came the Unbadged Singles which again featured Janice White (RLS) as she faced Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) and this certainly proved to be a hard fought contest finishing with Mary winning 21-17.

One of the most exciting games of the day was the Junior (Under 25) Singles between Hannah Smith and Kirsty Richards.

Kirsty set off to dominate the game and was well up when Hannah managed to pull the game round and was lying game with 4 shots when Kirsty hit the shot wood and sprang the jack to two of her own woods to leave herself needing just two shots which she managed to get on the next end to win 21-18.

Kirsty Richards has already played in both the Junior and Senior International Series and has now been selected to represent England in the Hong Kong International Classic later this year.

Triples winners Cynthia Briggs, Janice White and Dawn Horne

The Top Club final between Royal Leamington Spa and Lillington was always going to be a tough challenge and so it proved with Dawn Horne (RLS) storming ahead in the Singles against Margaret Stephens (Lillington) to win 21-2.

However, whilst Lillington was undeterred and went all out to win the other three disciplines it proved to be too big a task and although they won the Fours and Triples they had to concede defeat to Leamington with a shots difference of just seven - 68-61

Other County Finals which took place were the Junior Pairs which saw Kirsty Richards (Kings Heath) and Kay Sabin (Norgren) win against Abbie Ward and Hannah Smith (Avenue Leamington) 21-13.

The Senior Fours was also won by Avenue Leamington (Yvonne Pick, Lynn Houghton, Karen Rheams and Terry Taylor) who beat Rugby Thornfield (Maureen Edwards, Yvonne Bromfield, Sigrid Thomas and Pat Bax) 20-12.

Pairs champions Velisa Brown & Rosemarie Geden

Senior Fours champions Yvonne Pick, Lynn Houghton, Karen Rheams and Terry Taylor

Fours winners Hannah Smith, Abbie Ward, Lynn Houghton, Lisa Smith

Benevolent Triples winners Dawn Horne, Jenny Wickens and Janice White