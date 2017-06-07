BOWLS: County ladies beat Northamptonshire by one shot

By Jenny Corn

The first Middle England League game of the season against Northamptonshire was always going to be a challenge, but Warwickshire was well up for it and managed to scrape home with a one-point win.

The 121-120 scoreline gives them 11 points over their opponents’ 6, writes Jenny Corn.

Highest winning rink went to Maureen Tims (Whitnash) with Di Medhurst (Stoke), Di Thurlbeck (Lillington) and Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) who were slow to start but soon showed their mettle with fourshots on the fifth end to draw them level, from which they never looked back eventually winning 26-11.

Debbie Boxham with Linday Linney (both Stratford), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) started well and were 11-3 up at 6 ends, but their opponents weren’t giving up and pulled back to within 2 shots by the 11th end.

But a six-shot win on the 12th end made all the difference and the home team went on to win 27-18.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Brenda Carlton (Three Spires), Heather Tredgold (Southam) and Pat Bax (Rugby Ladies) also started strongly and were leading 10-3 by the eight end. Their opponents pulled back to go ahead 12-13 by the 12th end, but undaunted Warwickshire picked up 11 shots over the next three ends to put them 10 shots ahead, from which they never looked back finishing 26-19.

Jenny Corn with Chris Ward (both Lillington), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) were level pegging by the 5th end 6 all.

They started to pull away to lead 16-9 by the 12th end, but a strong finish by their opposition put them level 19 all at 19 ends and they eventually lost by just one shot 20-21.

Moira Parsons with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Lynne Innes (Stratford) and Helen Harris (Stoke) were constantly striving to catch up and although the number of ends won were virtually equal their opponents proved the stronger to win 13-21.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Margaret Grosvenor (Lillington), Chris Cooke (Southam) and Jean Petty (Norgren) started well and were only one shot down at five ends.

But that was the end as their opponents raced away to eventually leaving the home team losing 9-30.