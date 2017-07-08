BOWLS: County Ladies take on Nottinghamshire in Middle England League

Warwickshire beaten 102-111

This year the sun came out for our annual Middle England League match against Nottinghamshire at Jaguar BC but it wasn’t a sunny result for Warwickshire as they lost 102-111. Some confusion arose as the visitors were unable to field a full team and two teams only had three players.

Highest winning rink went to skip Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside), Liz Westell (Welford) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) who started fairly closely matched with their opponents but soon took the upper hand to finish 26-6.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Jean Williams (Stratford) and Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) had a closely fought match winning 21-18.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Margaret Boldy (Wellesbourne), Wendy Holloway (Welford) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) started strongly and were 10-3 up at 3 ends when their opponents took off to bring the game almost level 10-8 at 8 ends, when the home team set off again and the score was 16-10 at 15 ends and they went on to win 20-11.

Jacqui Cook with Di Thurlbeck (both Lillington), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Rosemarie Geden (Southam) were nip and tuck throughout the game but after tying 14 all at 19 ends were just pipped to the post 16-19.

Pat Bax (Rugby Thornfield) with Margaret Grosvenor (Lillington), Chris Cooke (Southam) and Ann Harwood (Wolvey) struggled from the start and just weren’t able to keep their heads above water finishing 11-22.

Maureen Edwards with Yvonne Bromfield (both Rugby Thornfield), June Austin (Three Spires) and Helen Harris (Stoke) were never really given an opportunity until they made 6 shots on the 20th end but it was too late to help their cause and they finished 14-35.

The best part of the day was certainly the meal and County President, Chris Ward, was delighted to be able to present a Blazer Badge to Jean Williams (Stratford).

Report by Jenny Corn

Photograph by Carol Norton