BOWLS: County ladies win at Thornfield

Wawickshire win annual game with Bedfordshire

Pictures by Carol Norton

Donna Kerr, Margaret Stephens and Brenda Carlton playing against Bedfordshire

Warwickshire were looking forward to their annual friendly match against Bedfordshire at Rugby Thornfield and fortunately the weather was kind and stayed dry for the duration, writes Jenny Corn.

Highest winning rink went to Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Di Medhurst (Stoke), Mo Yeomans (Blossomfield) and Gloria Higgins (RLS) who had an intermittent game starting strongly until the 4th end when the opposition took control, but retrieving the situation on the 8th end with a 4 shot win which they repeated on the 12th after which it became a foregone conclusion and they went on to win 28-11.

Sue Hornsby with Margaret Stephens (both Lillington), Brenda Carlton (Three Spires) and Donna Kerr (RLS) just played steadily to pull away from their opponents who were never really given an opportunity to do more than play ‘catch up’ with the home team finishing 21-11.

Jenny Corn with President Chris Ward (both Lillington), Hannah Smith (Avenue Leamington) and Ann Harwood (Wolvey) set off strongly and were 13-4 up at 10 ends when their opponents staged a comeback but fortunately not enough to stop the home team from winning 23-16.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Liz Crispin (Wolvey), Chris Roberts (Stoke) and Rosemarie Geden (Southam) were fairly evenly matched at 9 ends 10 all, but determination enabled them to pull ahead and they finished 19-16.

Jacqui Cook with Pat Harvey (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Chris Cooke (Southam) were also fairly evenly matched with their opposition and it was really a 9 shot surge on the fifteenth and sixteenth ends that enabled them to pull ahead and eventually win 23-21.

Joan Hollis with Trudi Windsor and Elaine Cresswell (all Bilton) and Jean Hagues (Rugby Ladies) were 6 all at 7 ends when their opponents pulled away and despite a determined effort by the home team it wasn’t to be their day and they finished 12-22.