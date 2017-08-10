BOWLS: Exciting Wardrop Cup goes right to the wire

Teams entertain spectators at Rugby BC

Bowls by Alan Jackson

Defending champions Welford on Avon went head to head with Avenue Coventry at Rugby BC looking to retain the Wardrop Cup. The spectators enjoyed both a sunny afternoon and a contest that went down to the wire.

The Two Woods Singles saw Avenue’s Richard Lewis take on Simon Davies (Welford), Davies started well but Lewis kept closing down his lead. With fourteen ends played the pair were level on nine all, a brace of singles and a double took Davies four clear, Lewis replied with a single, the lead now three with a potential six shots remaining. A double in the next end for Davies put the game out of reach, first blood to Welford.

A fifth end seven helped Phil Birch and Colin Jacox (Avenue) race away from Fred Coleman and Alan Apsey (Welford), with seven ends gone Avenue led 13-4. It was Welford that took a big fifth end score, in this case an eight, to take the lead against Martin Harriman, Martyn Murley and Steve Merrett (Avenue) but with nine ends gone the Welford trio of Mario Rosso, Ken Chedgzoy and Andy Francis trailed 10-9. With eight ends played in the Fours the scores were level between T Finch, Neil Brereton, Dave Hobbis and Chris Brereton (Welford) and Paul Taylor, Keith Bratt, Greg Sampson and Steve Taylor (Avenue).

With the Two Woods now complete the Four Wood Singles started between Welford’s Mick Hawkins and Keith Wooding (Avenue), this was another really tight encounter with neither player able to take advantage, after eight ends had been played the score was 8-8. Back in the Pairs Avenue saw their lead cut down to seven after thirteen ends but won the next five ends with a couple of twos and three singles to secure a 24-10 victory and level the encounter one all. The Triples remained tight, the sides now level on fifteen all with four ends to go. Welford had moved ahead in Fours, holding a two shot advantage after sixteen ends.

The finish to the Triples was a thriller, Welford took the fifteenth and sixteenth ends with doubles, Avenue replying with their own double to trail by two heading into the final end. With the last bowl of the game Welford skip Andy Francis was down by four, his wood not only took the jack but stayed with it to stop Avenue snatching the game and taking Welfords second point with a 20-17 scoreline. As that shot was played the Avenue Four had just lost a one shot advantage to leave the game all square with two ends left. Hawkins and Wooding were still exchanging blows in the Four Woods but Hawkins hit a couple of fours to move within two shots of victory, the score 19-15.

Welford moved ahead in the Fours, one shot clear with one left to play. Hawkins took a single to be within a shot of winning the Four Wood Singles, Wooding replied with a double but Hawkins took the match 21-17 and gave Welford an unassailable 3-1 lead overall. The last end of the Fours also went to Welford giving them a 16-14 victory and retaining the Wardrop Cup 4-1 to end an excellent afternoon of bowling.

* Either side of County Finals day the county played four friendly fixtures with mixed fortunes.

Away to Buckinghamshire the highest winning rink performance by John Slater (Thornfield), Rodger Sirett (Executive), Keith Francis (Lillington) and Past President Aubrey Brookhouse proved to be the winning margin as the bears won 115-103. Herefordshire’s visit to Wellesbourne BC ended in a comfortable victory for the county Barry Sheasby (Oakfield), Chris Vipond (Highway), David Williams (Executive) and Nigel Morton (Highway) securing the highest winning rink with a 32-7 scoreline, match score 130-88.

August started with a loss at Sherwood Park BC to Essex, David Harrison (Bilton), Aubrey Brown (Southam), Len Pates and Ian Brown (both Kings Heath) the highest of just two winning rinks in the 107-134 loss. The trip to Tring BC to face Hertfordshire ended in another loss, the highest winning rink went to David Payne (Royal Leamington Spa), Treasurer Michael Jackson and Dick Allibon (Royal Leamington Spa) who won 34-11 but lost 25% of their score due to being a player short, making their score 25-11. Final score 103-125.

Bucks: President Graham O’Donohue, Mike Hall (Executive), Dave Flanaghan (Nuneaton) and Nigel Hewitson (Rugby) 15-13; Paul Hart (Tamworth), Boris Boulstridge (Executive), Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock and Ian Brown (Kings Heath) 15-20; Mike Tansy (Three Spires), Rob Thornicroft (Caldecott Park), Senior Vice President Don Darby and Alan Barker (Kineton) 21-12; David Print (Lillington), Ron Wilson (Tamworth), David Williams (Executive) and Nigel Roach (Lillington) 19-16; Mike Davies (Lillington), Graham Dales (Rugby), John Marshall (Caldecott Park) and Junior Vice President Geoff Moran 16-25; John Slater (Thornfield), Roger Sirett (Executive), Keith Francis (Lillington) and Past President Aubrey Brookhouse 29-17.

Hereford: President Graham O’Donohue, Bryn Poore (Nuneaton), Richard Carter (Grange) and Junior Vice President Geoff Moran 19-19; Roger Smith (Rugby), Mike Hall (Executive), Ron Walton (Avenue Leamington) and Simon Rogers (Three Spires) 17-18; Andy Prickett (Norgren), Life Member Arnold Goad, Senior Vice President Don Darby and Dave Thomas (FISSC) 22-15; Immediate Past President Clive Faulkner, Henry Gardner (Norgren), Treasurer Michael Jackson and John Furness (Grange) 18-14; Barry Sheasby (Oakfield), Chris Vipond (Highway), David Williams (Executive) and Nigel Morton (Highway) 32-7; Royston Andrews (Entaco), Boris Boulstridge (Executive), Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock and Ian Kendall (Grange) 22-15.

Essex: President Graham O’Donohue, Colin Baldwin (Avenue Leamington), Brian Lindley (Bilton) and Keith Hornsby (Three Spires) 12-22; Peter Tomlinson (Three Spires), David Knee (Grange), Dennis Ward (Southam) and Gary Wilkinson (Grange) 13-30; Lee Ingleston (Bilton), Senior Vice President Don Darby, George Morrison (Kings Heath) and Junior Vice President Geoff Moran 26-22; Bill Brown (Sherwood Park), Dave Cottle (Stoke), Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock and Past President Stan Orton 16-22; David Harrison (Bilton), Aubrey Brown (Southam), Len Pates and Ian Brown (both Kings Heath) 23-8; John Wyllie (Snitterfield), Chris Vipond (Highway), Treasurer Michael Jackson and Malcolm George (Snitterfield) 17-30.

Herts: President Graham O’Donohue, Peter Warilow (Wolvey), Ted Coupe (Southam) and Roger Powell (Executive) 19-13; John Slater (Thornfield), Rodger Sirett (Executive), Steve Willey (Three Spires) and Past President Brian Mace Humphries 15-22; Ken Tredgold (Southam), Malcolm Wickens (Royal Leamington Spa), Senior Vice President Don Darby and Junior Vice President Geoff Moran 22-20; Tony Smith (Avenue Coventry), Colin Baldwin (Avenue Leamington), Malcolm Holland (Little Compton) and John Hibbert (Wolvey) 8-31; David Payne (Royal Leamington Spa), Treasurer Michael Jackson and Dick Allibon (Royal Leamington Spa) 34-11 adjusted to 25-11; Jerry Horne (Royal Leamington Spa), Life Member Arnold Goad, Dennis Ward and Dave Cooke (both Southam) 14-28;