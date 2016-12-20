BOWLS: Festive fun - Indoors v Outdoors

County Ladies annual Christmas match

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MATCH 2016

Presidents Chris Ward and Jean Petty enjoying the festive occasion

The annual Christmas match between Warwickshire Women’s Outdoor and Indoor Associations is always very popular and fun, but still keenly competitive, writes Jenny Corn.

This year was no different and whilst the match was played at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowling Club, it was the outdoor President, Chris Ward (Lillington BC) who had the pleasure of welcoming everyone to her first event since taking office

The game was as usual played in a competitive but friendly spirit with the Indoor team taking the honours 101-83.

The Outdoor team’s highest winning rink was skipped by Jacqui Cook with Chris Ward, Di Thurlbeck (all Lillington) and Trudi Windsor (Bilton) who were slow to start, losing 5 shots on the 5th end but 10 shots over the next two ends brought them back into the game. They were fairly level after that and trailing by one shot going into the last end but another 6 shots made the difference and they finished 29-13.

Sigrid Thomas (Rugby Thornfield) with Pat Dahlgren (Bilton), Barbara Harsant (Solihull Municipal) and Jayne Henfrey (Lillington) also started slowly and were 1-10 down at 7 ends, but a sudden spurt put them ahead 11-10 at the 12th end as they steadily retained that position to win 15-12.

Maureen Tims (Whitnash) with Brenda Carlton (Three Spires), Mo Yeomans (Blossomfield) and Helen Harris (Stoke) were fairly evenly matched but in spite of 4 shots on the 17th end were unable to pull ahead and finished 15-17.

Elaine Taylor with Janet Pooler (both Stoke), Chris Richards and Jenny Corn (both Lillington) were holding their own and slightly ahead until the 13th end when their opponents started to pull ahead to eventually win 11-14.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Margaret Grosvenor, Pat Harvey and Sue Hornsby (all Lillington) were level pegging at 9 ends 7 all, but their opponents dug their heels in and although they managed to hold their own over the last few ends it was the Indoor team which took the honours 12-16

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Ann Doherty (Lillington) and Heather Tredgold (Southam) struggled from the start and eventually lost 7-23.

Sue Hornsby won the Silly Hat prize and the afternoon ended on a high with lots of laughter and a very nice meal.