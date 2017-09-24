BOWLS: Finals day at Biton, Oakfield and Thornfield

Leamington Hastings round off sesaon with Ladies v Gents

Leamington Hastings

Leamington Hastings Bowling Club have welcomed several new members over the summer and thank them for playing during the outdoor season.

The club hopes they - and anyone else interested - will go along to Leamington Hastings Parish Hall on Wednesday evenings at 7pm. Flat shoes and comfortable clothing required.

Of the 16 matches played this summer the club won nine and drew one, enjoying some good weather, good exercise and good company.

They held several events through the season to raise funds for charity and the club which all were well attended. The Lyle Watts Day raised £400 in aid of Myton Hospice. The last outdoor match was Ladies v Gents followed by a fish and chip supper.

Bilton finals day

Bilton Bowls Club held their club finals on Sunday, September 10 and saw some keenly contested matches in overcast conditions. Whilst the 2017 Ladies’ Champion is a past winner, there is a new Men’s Champion. Denise Judge defeated Mary Duckett 21-16 to retain her Ladies title, while in the Men’s final Neil Webb defeated Steve Martin 21-8.

However, consolation for Steve Martin came in the Scotter Cup as he defeated Gary Oakley 21-19, while in his second final Gary Oakley defeated Neil Webb in the Handicap competition 21-20. The other Men’s final, the 3 Wood McPhee Cup, saw John Greer beat Warren Cox 21-16.

In the other Ladies’ singles finals Mary Thorogood defeated Elaine Cresswell 14-7 in the 2 Wood competition while in the 91 UP competition Elaine Cresswell, playing in her third final of the day, defeated Sandra Harrison 91-79. In the fourth singles final, played on Tuesday, Mary Thorogood beat Margaret Kinder 21-17 in the President’s Cup.

The results of the three pairs competitions were: Ladies’ Pairs: Pauline Lines & Elaine Cresswell beat Mary Duckett & Margaret Kinder 19-10. Men’s Pairs: Lee Ingleston & Mel Lipscombe beat Ray Morgan & Roy Foster 23-17. Mixed Pairs: Barry Jarman & Margaret Kinder beat Ray Morgan & Joan Hollis 28-3.

Oakfield finals day

Oakfield Bowling Club finals were held on Saturday, September 2.

The results were: Men’s Competitions: Championship: Gary Tubb 21 Jim Dean 11. Handicap: Peter Winn 21 Gary Tubb 12.

Two Woods: Nigel Malka 21 Peter Winn 15. President’s Trophy: Nigel Malka 21 Jim Dean 20. Pairs: Ian Berry & Colin Mousley 28 William Rouse & David Winn 15;

Ladies’ Competitions: Championship: Joan Nicholson 21 Sheila Porter-Williams 0. Two Woods: Joan Nicholson 17 Maggie Cooter 9. Pairs: Carol Lane & Joan Nicholson 21 Sue Dean & Beryl Cooke 16.

Mixed Competitions: Pairs: Veronica & Peter Winn 14 Kim Tubb & David Winn 13.

President v Captain Day: President’s Winning Team: Sue Dean, Earle Tubb, Claire Oakes, Dick Stevenson.

Captain’s Winning Team: Carol Lane, Nigel Malka, David Winn.

Thornfield finals day

Thornfield Bowling Club finals day competition results:

Men’s Championship: Tom Duggins 21 beat Peter Dymond 18. Ladies’ Championship: Pat Bax 21 beat Pat Williams 3.

Men’s 2 Woods: Brian Smith 16 beat Glyn Kilsby 15 after 22 ends. Ladies’ 2 Woods: Maureen Edwards 16 beat Yvonne Bromfield 9. Men’s Handicap: Brian Smith 22 beat Keith Rutt 7. Ladies’ Handicap: Maureen Edwards 21 beat Pat Schofield 15.

The Clive White Trophy: Julian Fellowes 22 beat Keith Rutt 16. Men’s Pairs: Glyn and John Kilsby 15 beat Tom Duggins and Colin Hall 14.

Men’s Drawn Pairs: Tony Hoffman and Peter Dymond 17 beat David Griffiths and Glyn Kilsby 11.

Ladies’ Drawn Pairs: Sue Duggins and Pat Bax 20 beat Sarah Halling and Yvonne Bromfield 11.

Mixed Pairs: Tony Hoffman and Maureen Edwards 17 beat David Griffiths and Yvonne Bromfield 15.