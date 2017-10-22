BOWLS: Fourteen teams enjoy gala for Guide Dogs at Thornfield

Next event Sunday, November 5 with newcomers invited to ‘Bowl 4 Free’ session before

Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club started its season of charity galas with the gala in aid of the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Fourteen teams took to the green in a bid to become top dog, writes Alan Jackson.

Three sides were tied on seven points after the first round of fixtures, Hopefuls, Hot Dogs for the Hungry and Knappy’s Nutters with JANS, Cod & Chips, Three Old Men Plus One and Team Dymond all one point further back.

Going into the midway break Knappy’s Nutters and Hot Dogs for the Hungry were joint top ahead of Hopefuls in third and Team Dymond and JANS in joint fourth.

With the third round of games complete Knappy’s Nutters had moved two points clear of second place JANS, who in turn were a point ahead of Team Dymond.

Hot Dogs for the Hungry were in fourth place with Hopefuls completing the top five. Knappy’s Nutters (Mandy and Pat Dahlgren and Colin Knapp) made it four wins out of four to secure top spot.

JANS also managed four wins but were a point behind in second. Joint third went to Team Dymond and Hot Dogs for the Hungry, fifth place were X-Rail who finished a point ahead of Hopefuls.

Thornfield’s next gala is on Sunday, November 5 with a ‘Bowl 4 Free’ session between 12noon and 2pm before it.