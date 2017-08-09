BOWLS: Friendship Cup winners decided but runners-up spot still up for grabs

Rugby Rail are champions again

Friendship Cup

Rugby Rail are Friendship Cup champions for the second consecutive season with a total of 107 points, after Oakfield failed to achieve a double turnover.

The spotlight now turns on to Rugby Club and Thornfield who are this week (Thursday, August 10) both hoping to have wins over Oakfield and the Grange respectively in their rearranged games.

Rugby Rail were determined not to allow the visitors, Oakfield, to disrupt their winning sequence and leave it to the last game where the title could have been decided on points difference. Taking the game to the opposition, Rail won three rinks to one, 79 shots to 56 shots, so gaining a clear winning margin of 12 points to 2 points and putting their final score beyond reach. Rail have now finished their campaign and await the result for runners-up position.

The Grange played a devastating game against Bilton winning three rinks and drawing the fourth with 99 shots to 50 shots so taking 13 points to 1. Bilton also have now finished their fixtures with 48 points.

Thornfield went to compete at the Rugby Club with the hope of a win to secure runners-up spot but lost heavily to a well drilled team, by three rinks to one rink, 88 shots to 56 shots and 12 points to 2 points.

A win over Rugby Club would have given Thornfield the runners-up position for the second season behind Rail, but now it is all down to the two rearranged games and the points and shots to determine if Rugby Club or Thornfield will get the second position in the league fixture.

Keith Oakes