BOWLS: Fundraising gala at Thornfield

Mandy’s Mob triumph

Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club’s final gala for 2016 was helping to raise funds for the Under 25s section, writes Alan Jackson.

The need for funding being highlighted by the fact a coach is needed to take the team to Doncaster on January 22, to play Hartlepool in the National Double Rink competition.

With the first round completed The Hopefuls and City 4 Ever led with seven points and five teams were in joint third, Chobbock, The 4 Cs, The Tossers, Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers and Mandy’s Mob. Heading into the half-time break Chobbock had taken top spot, The 4Cs and Mandy’s Mob joint second.

The Tossers were fourth and The Hopefuls, City 4 Ever, Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers and Goodbye 2016 completed the top five in joint fifth.

The field started to narrow after the third set of games, The Tossers now led ahead of Mandy’s Mob and Goodbye 2016 in joint second. In joint fourth were Chobbock, The Hopefuls and Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers. A late surge saw Chobbock and Mandy’s Mob jump into the lead on 22 points but there can only be one winner so Mandy’s Mob (Mandy Dahlgren, Chris Knapp, Pat Dahlgren and Colin Knapp) took top spot with a superior shots tally. Two points behind in third spot were The 4Cs and joint fourth went to The Tossers and City 4 Ever.

The next charity gala at Thornfield is on Sunday, January 29 and in aid of the British Heart Foundation.