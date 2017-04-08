BOWLS: Fundraising gala at Thornfield for air ambulance

Yellow Flyers edge out No Hopers and the Reluctand Four

Bowls by Alan Jackson

Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Club held their final charity gala of the winter season, this one in aid of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Two teams were tied for top spot after the first round of games Odd Bunch and X Rail. The 300 Club and Take Heart were a point behind in joint third while a further point back in fifth were Here Again. Heading into the halfway break X Rail were three points clear of Yellow Flyers in second place, who in turn were a point ahead of The Reluctant Four and Mary’s Boys in joint third. Fifth place was a five way tie behind Odd Bunch, The 300 Club, Take Heart, No Hopers and The Chocoholics.

Three games gone and just three points separated the top five, Yellow Flyers was first a point clear of The 300 Club, joint third were X Rail and The Reluctant Four, while in joint fifth were No Hopers and The Chocoholics. Yellow Flyers (Helen Scott, Mandy Dahlgren, Pat Dahlgren and Colin Knapp) held their nerve finishing two points ahead of No Hopers and The Reluctant Four in joint second. Fourth spot went to Mary’s Boys and The 300 Club were fifth.

Special mention goes to Helimed 53 (Alan Jackson, Paul Eagle, Trevor Evans and Michael Jackson), named after the call sign for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, who proved that helicopters can’t bowl but are good at saving lives.