BOWLS: Great start to season for Thornfield Under 25s

Into national quarter-finals

The Under 25 team from Rugby Thornfield have again had an amazing start for the Indoor Bowls Season. They have entered the U25 Midland League, where they play other clubs within both Warwickshire and Northamptonshire and also the National U25 Double Rink, which is the national club knockout competition for junior players from all over the country.

In the national double rink, the team have reached the last eight after beating teams from Erewash (Notts), Leicester and Hartlepool and now have a mouth-watering tie against Kingsthorpe.

By just getting to the last eight of clubs from throughout the country is a massive achievement and again they are a great credit to the club and its members. The quarter-final will be played on March 5 and the club wishes them the very best of luck for this encounter.

In the U25 league they proudly sit top of their league which includes teams from Northampton, Leicester, Barwell and Kingsthorpe.

The Under 25s team are: Oliver Fowler, Craig Carter, Tom Wheeler, Jordan Ward, Cormac Sheehan, Alfie Knight, Ewan Mason, Jordan Merrett and Abbie Ward.