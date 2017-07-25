BOWLS: Latest results from Warwickshire Vice Presidents

By Megan Gilks

Warwickshire Vice Presidents played Berkshire VPs at Stoke Bowls Club Coventry last Sunday (July 16) and lost heavily 74–105 (-31). Their only winning rink comprised Richard Weare, Lee Ingleston, Michael Foster and Chris Vipond 25–20.

They also played East Wales Private Greens at The Grange, Rugby on July 20 and won by 18 shots (116 – 98). The VPs’ highest winning rink comprised Fred Bannister, Alan Manswell, Graham Taylor and Alan Bister 27–12.