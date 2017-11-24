BOWLS: News from Rugby Bowling Club’s annual presentation

Awards presented from successful summer on the greens

RUGBY BOWLING CLUB’S ANNUAL PRESENTATION

Warwickshire County Bowls Association Immediate Past-President, Graham O’Donohue and his wife, Geraldine, and Peter Litchfield, President of Rugby Bowling Association, were the guests of honour at Rugby Bowling Club’s annual dinner and presentation of prizes. Graham deputised for the newly-elected Don Derby, who unfortunately was unable to attend following an operation. The club wishes Don well.

MC, Mick Lill, introduced club captain, Adrian Johnston, who proposed the toast to the County and he wished Warwickshire success in the 2018 season. In his reply Graham thanked the club for their great support for the County. The WCBA 2017 Triples ‘Birmingham Post Cup’, was won by Brian Boardman, Craig Carter and Tom Millership.

Club members contested this year’s RBA championships: the Coronation Cup men’s pairs was won by Liam Pearcey and Craig Carter. Keith Mason was runner-up in the Dick Avery 4-wood singles and Abe Ward and Miles Wilcox were runners-up in the Tony Dean mixed pairs competition. Peter Litchfield presented the RBA Finch Cup to club captain, Adrian, who accepted it on behalf of the team.

President Graham presented the club trophies to: Championship winner Lee Maughan, runner-up Nigel Townsend; Handicap winner, Ewan Mason, runner-up Nigel Hewitson; pairs winners were Ewan Mason and Adrian Johnston, runners-up Mick Gill and Nigel Townsend; 2-woods winner Adrian Johnston, runner-up Keith Mason; Wardrop Cup winner Ewan Mason, runner-up Eddie Smith; Turnell Cup winner Nigel Hewitson, runner-up Stan Tailby; Litchfield Cup winner William Higham, runner-up Jacob Mills.

The ‘Clubman of the Year’ salver was presented to Graham Dales and the most improved player was Eddie Smith.